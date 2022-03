The Wolf Pack men’s basketball team wins the second team national title in Loyola’s history. The team’s single prior win was 78 years ago in 1945.

The Loyola Wolf Pack men’s basketball team has won its national championship against the Talladega College Tornados with Loyola ultimately leading with a score of 71-56.

The team’s lone prior national title was in 1945.

The final win against Talladega was the fourth time the Wolf Pack played the college during this year’s season.