The Maroon reviews Best Picture nominees in 10 words or less

The 94th Academy Awards takes place this March 27th, and this year features an unpredictable set of nominees from studio blockbusters to festival favorites. There’s a great chance many of us have seen most if not all of the nominees either in theaters or from our homes. If not, The Maroon has got you covered. Here are the ten nominees for Best Picture, described in ten words or less.

Belfast

A monochrome meditation on youth and its subjectivity.

“Belfast” is now showing in theaters.

Click here to read the full review from The Maroon.

CODA

We cannot form our own voice without listening to others.

Click here to stream “CODA” on Apple TV Plus.

To read the full review from The Maroon, click here.

Don’t Look Up

A cautionary tale on climate change; a parable on power.

Click here to stream “Don’t Look Up” on Netflix.

To read the full review from The Maroon, click here.

Drive My Car

“What can we do? We must live our lives.”

Click here to stream “Drive My Car” on HBO Max.

To read the full review from The Maroon, click here.

Dune

An otherworldly take on universality: coming of age, inheritance, power.

Click here to stream “Dune” on HBO Max.

To read the full review from The Maroon, click here.

King Richard

A sky’s-the-limit mindset met with sacrifice, shortcomings, and success.

“King Richard” is available to buy or rent online.

Click here to read the full review from The Maroon.

Licorice Pizza

A long and winding journey of self-discovery by a twenty-something.

“Licorice Pizza” is available to buy or rent online.

Click here to read the full review from The Maroon.

Nightmare Alley

A hypnotic noir that’s equally sleazy and seductive.

Click here to stream “Nightmare Alley” on HBO Max.

To read the full review from The Maroon, click here.

The Power of the Dog

The crisis of rockhard masculinity amidst wind-sweeping western scenery.

Click here to stream “The Power of the Dog” on Netflix.

To read the full review from The Maroon, click here.

West Side Story

Can there be redemption and rebirth amidst destruction and dejection?

Click here to stream “West Side Story” on HBO Max.

To read the full review from The Maroon, click here.