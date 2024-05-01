Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Students evacuate after power outage

Students evacuate after power outage

A piece of construction equipment sits in front of the chapel construction. Students have experienced catcalling from the workers.

Students call out construction workers for harassment

Courtesy of Taylor Swift

“The Tortured Poets Department” review: Swift at her most vulnerable

Students wait outside of the communications and music building during a power outage on April 16, 2024.

Loyola power outage causes campus "chaos"

Jewish student sits in solidarity with students protesting for Palestine on St. Charles Ave. in front of Loyola.

Students protest for Palestine in the street

LIVE BREAKING: SWAT nearly surrounds encampment

Sophia Maxim, Editor-in-Chief
May 1, 2024

3:30 a.m.: SWAT has nearly surrounded and enclosed the area of encampment, including Tulane’s front lawn and the neutral ground of St. Charles Street. They have begun arresting more students, including SDS leader Carson Cruse.

3:53 a.m.: SWAT moves further in on protestors at the encampment.

4:04 a.m.: One additional student was arrested.

4:08 a.m: “Disperse south toward Audubon Park, and then travel on St. Charles Avenue, away from Tulane University,” the Louisiana State Police announced over a speaker.

“I order all persons so assembled to immediately and peaceably disperse,” the representative said as a line of police faced the remaining protestors.

4:13 a.m: The encampment has been destroyed and protestors have dispersed from the lawn.

Protestors shout, “Shame.” at SWAT while walking backwards away from the area.

14 were arrested, including one bystander walking on St. Charles Avenue.

5:32 a.m.: Tulane services clear out debris from encampment.
Sophia Maxim
Sophia Maxim, Editor in Chief
Sophia Maxim is a multimedia journalist and designer from Atlanta, GA. She is The Maroon’s incoming Editor-in-Chief and previously served as Managing Editor for Print and Design Chief. She is a visual communication sophomore with a design minor. In her free time, she enjoys exploring the city, listening to podcasts, and collaborating on creative projects. Sophia can be reached at [email protected].
Eloise Pickering
Eloise Pickering, Worldview Editor
Eloise Pickering is a current freshman and the Worldview editor. She is a mass communication major, and her favorite movie is Spotlight. When not doing homework or working at the Maroon, Eloise can often be found pondering philosophically in Audubon Park. She has often been dubbed “The Thinker.” Eloise can be reached at [email protected].

