LIVE BREAKING: SWAT nearly surrounds encampment

3:30 a.m.: SWAT has nearly surrounded and enclosed the area of encampment, including Tulane’s front lawn and the neutral ground of St. Charles Street. They have begun arresting more students, including SDS leader Carson Cruse.

3:53 a.m.: SWAT moves further in on protestors at the encampment.

4:04 a.m.: One additional student was arrested.

4:08 a.m: “Disperse south toward Audubon Park, and then travel on St. Charles Avenue, away from Tulane University,” the Louisiana State Police announced over a speaker.

“I order all persons so assembled to immediately and peaceably disperse,” the representative said as a line of police faced the remaining protestors.

4:13 a.m: The encampment has been destroyed and protestors have dispersed from the lawn.

Protestors shout, “Shame.” at SWAT while walking backwards away from the area.

14 were arrested, including one bystander walking on St. Charles Avenue.

5:32 a.m.: Tulane services clear out debris from encampment.