University releases new COVID-19 protocols

Loyola University New Orleans has updated its COVID-19 protocols in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control’s new guidelines, said Vice President of Student Affairs Alicia Bourque in an email Friday morning.

Bourque said while unvaccinated individuals are no longer required to quarantine after possible COVID-19 exposure, Bourque still encourages all members of the community to practice self-monitoring protocols.

These precautions include avoiding public spaces, wearing a mask around other people, and monitoring yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after possible exposure, Bourque said.

Bourque also recommends taking a COVID-19 test five days after exposure. Regardless of test results, Bourque advises practicing these precautions for the full 10 days following possible exposure.