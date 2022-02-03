Loyola sets guidelines for yet another COVID-19 semester

In the face of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Loyola is ramping back up restrictions and safety guidelines to protect the campus community from the new wave of the pandemic.

All students who are eligible for a vaccine booster shot were required to receive one and submit proof by Jan. 10.

“Public Health and Student Affairs will be tracking students who have not uploaded proof of a booster dose to their patient portal,” said Associate Director of Public Affairs Patricia Murret. “Students who have not uploaded proof of a booster shot or a medical or philosophical exemption may face consequences such as loss of residence hall room and not being allowed to go to class.”

Students were also required to submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours before returning to in-person classes on Jan. 31.

Wearing a mask is required in all indoor campus spaces except for students’ dorm rooms. No visitors will be allowed in residence halls they do not live in.

Murret said that students will be required to attend class in person and that instructors will not be required to provide a Zoom option.

“Student Affairs will work with faculty to notify them when a student is unable to attend class for a short period of time and faculty will work with the student to catch up on what they miss,” she said.

Murret also encouraged students who are struggling with mental health because of the pandemic to reach out to the University Counseling Center, saying, “Continued isolation due to the omicron surge and general worries about the pandemic add another layer to the pressures of college life.”

She also said that students can visit Ochsner Urgent Care for free using the code LUSTUDENT.