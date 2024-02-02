Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

COVID-19 on the rise as students return from winter break

Eloise Pickering, Worldview Editor
February 2, 2024
Photo+Illustration+
Kat Kelsey
Photo Illustration

COVID-19 cases are on the rise, as the number of hospitalizations is at an unusual high during this winter season, according to the Center for Disease Control.

Prior to the increase in cases, COVID-19-related deaths and hospitalizations within the U.S. haven’t been this high since January of 2023.

As of Jan. 6, the CDC clocked cases of hospitalization due to the virus at nearly 34,900, which is higher than the 3,600 in June of 2023.

Loyola’s campus is no exception to the rise. While registered nurse Amie Cardinal, clinical operations coordinator at Student Health Services, hasn’t seen a significant increase in cases, illness is still prevalent among students.

“We are seeing a significant increase in influenza cases in Student Health since we returned from winter break,” Cardinal said.

With COVID-19 and the flu traveling through campus in the weeks since the end of winter break, and with the weeks leading up to Mardi Gras, Cardinal advises students to remain vigilant in fighting against illness.

According to Cardinal, influenza and other viruses spread primarily from person to person through droplets made when infected people cough, sneeze, or talk. Illnesses can also spread when an individual touches something with viral particles and then touches their mouth, eyes, or nose.

“Personally, I like to take vitamins to boost my immune system,” nursing sophomore Lexi Leonard-Graham said.

Cardinal suggests getting a flu shot, in addition to being diligent by washing your hands with soap and water.

“Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces that may be contaminated with germs like the flu, such as doorknobs, keyboards, and phones,” Cardinal said.

When it comes to protecting oneself and others from viruses, avoid close contact with sick people and contain germs by keeping the nose and mouth covered when sneezing or coughing.

While it is generally good for one’s well being, Cardinal additionally advises to exercise regularly, get an adequate amount of sleep and rest, eat a well-balanced diet, and drink plenty of fluids to promote a good immune system and decrease the risk of falling ill.

If students or staff find themselves ill, they should notify Loyola’s public health team and isolate for five full days should one test positive for COVID-19.

If negative for COVID-19, students should visit Student Health Services in the lower level of the Danna Center.
About the Contributors
Eloise Pickering, Worldview Editor
Eloise Pickering is a current freshman and the Worldview editor. She is a mass communication major, and her favorite movie is Spotlight. When not doing homework or working at the Maroon, Eloise can often be found pondering philosophically in Audubon Park. She has often been dubbed “The Thinker.” Eloise can be reached at [email protected].
Kat Kelsey, Design Chief
Kat Kelsey is a senior graphic design major and art history minor from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She has contributed illustrations to the paper for the past few semesters, and is now excited to officially join the team as Design Chief. She is looking forward to getting more designers and illustrators involved with The Maroon.

