Louisiana’s reproductive rights case remains ongoing

The fight for reproductive rights in Louisiana has been put on pause for now.

A few issues ago, we told you about how Louisiana declared the reproductive care drugs, Misoprostol and Mifepristone as “controlled dangerous substances” on October 1st. For a reminder, these drugs are used to have an intrauterine device inserted, postpartum hemorrhage, inducing labor, ending pregnancies, and treating miscarriages.

There’s been a new update on the situation.

Last month, a state court lawsuit was brought by a physician, a pharmacist, two reproductive rights advocates, and the Birthmark Doula Collective. The suit is saying the new legislation is creating unnecessary roadblocks for medical professionals who have to administer the drugs in dire situations. They also said it discriminates against people who take those drugs as prescribed. They are trying to stop the law from being enacted.

The defendants named in the suit are the Board of Pharmacy, the Board of Medical Examiners, and the attorney general.

“The law is supposed to prevent misuse of the medications, but the real aim is to make abortion harder to access,” said Nancy Davis, one of the two advocates who brought the suit.” (Courtesy of www.aol.com).

The lawsuit is still ongoing.