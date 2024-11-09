Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Categories:

Shocking Win

Trump wins reelection, uncertainty follows.
Sophia Maxim and Alana Frank
November 9, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The world tuned in with anxious anticipation for the reveal of the next U.S. president. Polls fluctuated, beginning in favor of Kamala Harris but shifting toward Donald Trump by the late night. By early morning, news of Trump’s victory spread on social media.

On campus, many students and professors mourned Harris’ failed candidacy. Attitudes shifted toward anger and sadness.

“Trump’s America is terrifying, not only for me but for my peers,” Tulane architecture senior Savanna Lawson said. “Trump’s America wants to have total control over my life.”

Major concerns among Loyola student voters included women’s right to abortion, democracy, First Amendment rights, LGBT rights, war in the Middle East, and border security.

Many students took pride in exercising their right to vote.

“My Black ancestors fought, sacrificed, and died for my vote,” criminology junior Kynslie Green said.

Psychology pre-law sophomore Key- shawn Crawford said he hoped Kamala Harris would win because of how Harris affected young voters and college stu- dents. Musical theater sophomore Yeva Guthrie described voting in this election as choosing the lesser of two evils. Envi- ronmental studies senior Natalia Arre- dondo said local involvement will be essential moving forward.

“During these four years, community organization is a must,” Arredondo said. “We have to help each other.”

At Howard University, Harris delivered a message to young voters as part of her concession speech.

“Don’t ever stop trying to make the world a better place,” Harris said to the crowd. “You have power, and don’t you ever listen when anyone tells you something is impossible because it has never been done before. You have the capacity to do extraordinary good in the world and so do everyone who is watching: Do not despair.”

