Shocking Win

The world tuned in with anxious anticipation for the reveal of the next U.S. president. Polls fluctuated, beginning in favor of Kamala Harris but shifting toward Donald Trump by the late night. By early morning, news of Trump’s victory spread on social media.

On campus, many students and professors mourned Harris’ failed candidacy. Attitudes shifted toward anger and sadness.

“Trump’s America is terrifying, not only for me but for my peers,” Tulane architecture senior Savanna Lawson said. “Trump’s America wants to have total control over my life.”