Hurricane Milton causes panic as it approaches Florida

Rapid drops in air pressure have meteorologists in a panic as Hurricane Milton poses incredible damage to the East and West coasts of Florida, targeting Tampa’s metropolitan area. On Oct. 8, meteorologist John Morales reported on NBC Milton’s rate of intensity as “horrific.” The reporter’s emotional state jarred viewers around the country. Many wonder what it means for the state of Florida, and furthermore, what it means for the Continental United States.

As of Oct. 9, Milton has stolen power from 1.1 million people, and flood surges have delivered multiple feet of water within minutes. Government officials urged Florida residents to evacuate. The Federal Emergency Management Agency implored those within range to abandon their homes, taking only their families, pets, and government-issued documents, and said those who stay are risking their lives. Evacuation systems can be found on their website. In total, approximately three million people are severely endangered. Many residents have been forced to stay put despite the flash flood emergencies, as resources and financial support are dwindling. Originating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, the storm traveled east over the Yucatán Peninsula, eventually colliding with a stalled front in the Gulf of Mexico. After its collision, Milton separated, causing a massive drop in air pressure and high winds, those of which caused panic among meteorologists. Record high temperatures trapped in the Gulf water were pulled through the center of the hurricane, endorsing its strength and velocity. This process increased Milton from a Category 2 hurricane to a Category 5 within two days.

After hurricanes Francine and Helene, Milton is now the third storm hitting Florida this year, leaving much of the state in shambles. As natural disasters persist, all eyes are on the hurricane specialists who urge people to pay attention to the conditions that have brought disaster. The rapid intensification of these phenomena is partially due to the unnaturally high ocean temperatures induced by carbon output. The record hot ocean and moist air may continue to conjure disasters worthy of nationwide alarm, if not acted upon soon. Click Here for more information and updates.