New Louisiana ID required next May

Elise Beck
September 6, 2024

Beginning May 7, 2025, Louisiana residents will need a Real ID for domestic and international air and train travel. These enhanced IDs, bearing a gold star in the top right corner, provide an extra level of security by preventing counterfeits, thanks to Congress’ Real ID Act of 2005. The new IDs will allow citizens to travel into Canada without a passport.

To get your own, bring the following to the OMV:

  • Two pieces of proof of residence (paycheck, utility bill, bank statement)
  • Identity and citizenship (birth certificate or passport)
  • Social Security information (your card, a W-2, or a pay stub)

Residents who don’t update their IDs in time will be able to use their passports. See the Office of Motor Vehicles website for more information.

