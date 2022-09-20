New COVID-19 booster shot available on campus

The new COVID-19 booster shot which targets both the original strain of the coronavirus and omicron sub-variants will now be available through Loyola’s Student Health Services. Appointments can be made through the student health clinic as well as at off campus pharmacies. These appointments can be made from the link sent through students Loyola email.

Loyola also announced flu vaccines will be available in the next coming weeks. On campus flu shot fair will be happening from Oct. 5th through the 19th from various locations on campus.