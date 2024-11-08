Pet evacuation bill protects strays from Hurricane Francine

An estimated 50-70 thousand animals died in Hurricane Katrina, according to the Louisiana Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Among the fifteen thousand pets rescued by the SPCA, about 15-20% were reunited with their owners.

The SPCA pushed for a solution to address this issue and succeeded: the Pet Evacuation Bill requires national, local, and state governments to include pets in their evacuation plans.

In advance of Hurricane Francine, the SPCA called for volunteers to temporarily foster their animals. Over 100 animals found temporary placement in foster care.

Zeus’s Rescue is a nonprofit organization whose “goal is to eliminate pet homelessness and euthanasia” that are a result of overcrowding at the local shelters, says Michelle Cheramie the founder and executive director. The organization can house up to 60 dogs. Some of the animals “get dumped on the street” and end up in their care according to Sydney Victoria, one of the kennel staff. Zeus’s Rescue divides the organization’s plans according to the expected category level. For any storm Level 3 or higher, the shelter moves dogs to a Mississippi location, Victoria said. Anything below that, they begin to bunker down and gather supplies.