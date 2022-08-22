Students experience issues with single sign on during first day of classes

Loyola’s single sign on interface malfunctioned today, sending error messages to students, failing to run properly around 2 p.m.

Chief Information Officer Alan Schomaker said that Loyola has since opened a case with the vendor of the interface as soon as the issue was detected.

The site’s managers came to the conclusion that the increased amount of students returning to school across multiple campuses caused unprecedented levels of stress on the systems.

SSO is now fully accessible and functioning properly, according to Schomaker. Loyola will continue to monitor the systems throughout the week, the university said Monday.