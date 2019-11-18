Students face single sign on frustration

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Students looking to sign up for spring classes this week faced the notoriously slow LORA logins, but also complained about the addition of the single sign on login block.

Emma Trunkle, psychology sophomore, her status in the Honor’s college guarenteed her an early registration time. But while she was supposed to register 3:00 p.m. on Monday, it took so long to log onto the LORA server that she was unable to get into three of the classes she had planned to take.

Part of the issue, she believes, was single sign on, a server the university introduced this year that centralizes all university applications.

“Not only were people trying to log in to LORA, but they’re also trying to get into blackboard, and a whole bunch of other stuff,” Trunkle said. “Single sign on is a huge problem because it clogs up LORA and it clogs up everything else.”

An email to students from Interim Provost Maria Calzada Wednesday morning encouraged students to use direct links to log into blackboard and gmail during the registration periods.

According to Joe Locascio, senior director of information technology, the university knew the server was facing issues as soon as students began registering for classes.

“We were aware right away Monday morning that students were having issues registering and immediately began to resolve the issue,” Locascio said.

According to Locascio, the company that owns single sign on experienced an issue with its connection pool that impacted all customers, not just Loyola, on Monday morning as registration began.

Additionally, the single sign on server can accomadate 350 students logging on at a given time, Locascio said. According to Locascio, there were not ever 350 students attempting to log on to single sign on at once during registration.

Locascio said there are changes being implemented Wednesday night that will impact registration Thursday.

“We hope to resolve this completely in time for the next registration period,” Locascio said.