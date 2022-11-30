Intramural sports begin spring registration

Interested in participating in group sports? Loyola offers a wide range of intramural sports to students as well as faculty and staff. Regardless of skill level or experience, anyone can sign up to play throughout the academic year.

Loyola offers intramural soccer, volleyball, flag football, fantasy football, and basketball. A variety of other games are offered in “Rec-ing the Quad.” While intramural sport season is coming to an end, fantasy football is still available to register until Jan. 2, 2023.

Champions in basketball, football, and volleyball can qualify to compete in the Louisiana Collegiate Intramural-Recreational Sports Association state championships.