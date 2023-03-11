TAD production wins Big Easy Award

After months of hard work to make “Head Over Heels” something to remember, Loyola’s Theatre and Dance Department took home the Big Easy Award for Best University Theatre Production.

Chair of the Theatre and Dance Department C. Patrick Gendusa said “Head Over Heels” was a special show that became near and dear to everyone in the department.

“It makes our hearts smile to receive recognition for a production that had such an impact here at Loyola and impacts the audiences in every production around the world,” he said. “It is about acceptance and love of all kinds. We love to spread love and joy. We certainly did it with ‘Head Over Heels’ and are honored to be recognized in the NOLA community.”

Junior musical theater major Gabby Santalla, who played the role of Gynecia in “Head Over Heels,” felt honored that the department has been recognized.

“We worked incredibly hard on such an amazing show that has a really beautiful message behind it,” Santalla said. “To see our work get recognized and the show itself be appreciated is just a really beautiful feeling.”

Nominees are made by members of music, theater, dance, and classical arts committees in recognition of achievements made in 2022, according to the Gambit.

The Theatre and Arts Department won the 2022 Gay Appreciation Critics’ Choice Award for Best Musical for “Head Over Heels” and housed two other productions that won Gay Appreciation awards, including “Pantomime” presented by Crescent City Stage and “Clothes for a Summer Hotel” by the Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans.

Theater arts junior Steven Pendleton said that as a transgender, queer person, the story of “Head Over Heels” meant the world to them.

“‘Head Over Heels’ makes a bold, loving statement that society should evolve alongside its people, and people shouldn’t be forced to change for society. Seeing the New Orleans community recognize all of the vibrant queer joy in this show fills me with hope, gratitude, and happiness,” Pendleton said.