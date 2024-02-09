Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Black musicians find their voices at Loyola

Natalia Silva, Digital Team
February 9, 2024
Black+musicians+find+their+voices+at+Loyola
Sophia Renzi

In the heart of the music industry’s ever-evolving landscape, a powerful and resonant movement is taking center stage – Black musicianship.And Loyola has become a place for Black musicians to pursue their artistry and hone their musical talents.
Junior Renaissa Avari chose to study music at Loyola because it was one of the only schools that had a program that focused on R&B music.
“Most people, when they think of music majors, the focus is only jazz or classical, so to be a part of a program such as Hip Hop and R&B here at Loyola, which is the first of its kind, is everything that I could’ve wanted for my Loyola experience,” Avari said.

Avari enjoys exploring different ranges and possibilities to find her sound. Some artists that influence her are Victoria Monet, Jazmine Sullivan, and Brandy.
“I like to make music that I love to listen to. I am always listening to music to gain new perspectives in terms of melodies, lyrics, background vocals, etc.,” she said.
Similarly, junior Treniti Akoi said Loyola has impacted her experience as a musician by giving her the space to freely explore her creativity and participate in events.
“I have been blessed to partake in many opportunities that are so uniquely specific to Loyola and the community surrounding it,” Akoi said.
Akoi believes that being a Black musician is a beautiful thing and that their art comes from their experiences, which are uniquely different from other demographics here in America.
“To be a Black musician in this day and age is to be an unsung pioneer for pop culture,” she said

Maleigh Crespo

Along with pioneering artistry and genre-bending within the music industry, Black musicians are fostering spaces in the industry for other Black musicians.
Avari said seeing Black women represented in the media is important, not only to other Black women but to anyone who enjoys music.
“So often we are not credited for our everlasting influence on the music industry, but I feel as though, in recent years, Black musicians have been receiving their flowers,” Akoi said.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Maleigh Crespo, Managing Editor for Print
Maleigh Crespo serves as the Maroon's Managing Editor for Print. Maleigh previously served as the Maroon's Op/Ed editor, Equity and Inclusion officer, and Design Chief. She is a junior English major and Journalism minor. When she’s not writing, she can be found blasting Taylor Swift, online shopping, or feeding the squirrels in Audubon. She can be reached at [email protected].

The Maroon • © 2024

