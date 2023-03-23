Loyola announces 18th president

The Loyola Board of Trustees announced the university’s 18th president after a seven-month national search.

Xavier Cole will be the university’s first Black president and the second layperson, following former university president Tania Tetlow.

He is no stranger to university leadership, having served as vice president for student affairs in 2016 for Marquette University, vice president for student affairs and dean of students at Washington College, as well as serving in university leadership for 20 years at Loyola University Maryland before departing as assistant university president.

According to the email sent to staff and students, Cole is “committed to strengthening our institution by seeking out mission-aligned partnerships, fortifying our financial health and stability, and investing in the people who work and learn here.”

His education includes a bachelor’s in history from the University of Mississippi, a master’s in history from Miami University in Ohio, and a doctorate in higher education management from the University of Pennsylvania.

The new president will be on campus to meet the Loyola community on Friday, March 24, at 1 p.m. in the Peace Quad, and will officially begin his tenure on June 1.