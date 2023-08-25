Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon

Menu
1
Cars line up around campus, waiting for parking spaces on the first day of fall semester. Parking Services will send out an email regarding parking passes soon.

Students struggle to find parking on first day back to campus

2
Courtesy of IMDb

"Oppenheimer" review: Whose side are we on?

3
Photo illustration

Vice President of Equity and Inclusion leaves Loyola

4
Courtesy of The Movie Database

"Barbie" review: How a metaphysical matriarchy aggrieved a petulant patriarchy

5
OPINION: An open letter from an immigrant

OPINION: An open letter from an immigrant

EDITORIAL: Invest in public transportation

Mark Michel, Op/Ed Editor
August 25, 2023
EDITORIAL%3A+Invest+in+public+transportation
Athena Marks

Directly in front of our campus sits the St. Charles avenue streetcar line, the oldest continuously running streetcar line in the world.

This streetcar line has served our community since 1835, and has been a witness to the collegiate history of Uptown New Orleans and to the founding of our institution. It is a staple of transportation for Loyola and Tulane students.

Many of our students rely on the city’s streetcars to get around. Compared with climbing gasoline prices, the static cost of the streetcar ticket is a thrifty option for budgeting students. In addition to being a cheaper alternative, it gives environmentally conscious students a chance to reduce their carbon footprint.

Loyola itself also makes owning a car on campus difficult. With only 1,500 parking spaces on a campus of more than 3,000, forgoing personal transportation for public transit is a no brainer for many.

And yet, with many officials in charge of transportation funding and investment, there still seems to be a push towards expanding car-based infrastructure.

Over the past 50 years, the increase in car based infrastructure has led to massive issues. Highways have increasingly made us more and more dependent on cars despite the negative effects they have had on our environment and our society as a whole.These increases have also allowed cars to blast carbon emissions into the atmosphere and contribute to air pollution.

As politicians and planners continue to funnel money into highway development, the number of Americans who rely on public transit in their daily lives continues to grow. Whether people are in need of a cost-effective option, choose to be environmentally conscious, those who tire of constant maintenance on cars, or whatever reason they may have, public transportation should always be an option for everyone.

In order to enact positive change on our transportation systems, increased awareness of the positive effects of public transportation is incredibly necessary. Especially since many urban planners seem to think that adding another lane to large highways will solve traffic. This has never worked and only allowed for traffic jams to be one lane larger.

Rather than feeding into the system that promotes the pollution of our air and wasting our lives away in traffic, our city should instead work to improve and maintain the public services that have been a part of our cultural background. The St. Charles Avenue streetcar line is a testament to the idea that, in New Orleans, we value both our history and our public transit.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Editorial
EDITORIAL: SGA doesnt serve its students
EDITORIAL: SGA doesn't serve its students
A drawing of a flower.
EDITORIAL: A letter to our future president
Photo of register
EDITORIAL: Loyola should reconsider Sodexo
An illustration of someone recording in front of three people clutching their pearls.
EDITORIAL: LUPD should look inward
Photo illustration of graffiti
EDITORIAL: Res Life needs to get over themselves
A picture of the monument in New Orleans dedicated to the Latin American workers who helped to rebuild the city in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
EDITORIAL: It is time to make some monumental changes
More in Op/Ed
OPINION: The original Spider-Man did it best
OPINION: The original Spider-Man did it best
West Virginia University senior Mailyn Sadler leads a protest in the universitys free speech zone outside the Mountainlair student union against cuts to programs in world languages, creative writing and more amid a $45 million budget deficit in Morgantown, W.Va., on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Leah Willingham)
OPINION: Rise to the challenges before us
OPINION: Understanding renters rights in New Orleans
OPINION: Understanding renter's rights in New Orleans
OPINION: An open letter from an immigrant
OPINION: An open letter from an immigrant
Doodles
OPINION: The outgoing Editors in Chief have a lot to say
People protesting in favor of the one percent.
OPINION: The union racket: How they're ripping us off
More in Showcase
The fifth Tulane Police Department station on Broadway and Zimpel, Aug. 22, 2023. The new station opened on Aug. 9, 2023 across the street from The Boot, a local hotspot and college bar.
Tulane Police opens station near The Boot
Waitlisted students line up outside a classroom door. Current waitlist lengths vary, with some reaching over 10 in queue for required courses.
Students struggle to enroll in core and required classes
An empty chair sits in an empty Bobet classroom. Students feel they are not supported in the African and African-American studies program.
Students uncertain about the future of African and African-American studies program
Interim Provost and Senior Vice President of Strategy the Rev. Justin Daffron, S.J., speaks about diversity rates in the class of 2027 at the freshman convocation. Diversity, equity, and inclusion has been tested with the Supreme Courts affirmative action ruling.
University responds to affirmative action ruling
Maroon podcast wins prestigious Murrow award
Maroon podcast wins prestigious Murrow award
Data compiled from Loyola University website.
Students frustrated with lack of support in minority interdisciplinary minors
About the Contributors
Mark Michel, Op/Ed Editor
Mark Michel is currently The Maroon's Op/Ed Editor. Email him your opinions at [email protected]
Athena Marks, Chief Visual Artist
Athena Marks is the Chief Visual Artist at The Maroon. She from New Orleans and majoring in Visual Communications. In her free time she enjoys sewing clothes, drawing, going on sunset walks, traveling and listening to music.

Comments (0)

All The Maroon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *