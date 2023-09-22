Jazz concert honors Connie Jones

Rodrigo Delgado Jr. Connie Jones legacy band on Nunemaker Auditorium stage on Sept. 19, 2023. An endowment in Jones’ honor funded renovations to Loyola’s band hall and a hallway with mementos dedicated to Jones’ life.

Loyola hosted a traditional jazz tribute concert to honor musician, Connie Jones, and his wife Elaine Jones, in a night of traditional jazz performances of his notable works.

The legacy band honoring Jones was composed of musicians who played with Jones throughout his career. These musicians include David Boeddinghaus (piano), Tom Fischer (tenor sax), Charlie Hallora (trombone), Duke Heitger (trumpet), Tim Laughlin (clarinet), Pete Siers (drums), and Ed Wise (bass).

Jones’ legacy carries with it history that describes the roots of New Orleans.

“The spirit lives in the music,” the legacy band’s drummer Pete Siers said.

The capacity to recall is one of the most effective methods of preservation, and nothing can rest in the minds of so many quite like the unique influence of music, and with every note you could hear Jones’ jazz spirit.

“Connie’s legacy is really an outgrowth of Louis Armstrong and Buddy Bolden,” coordinator of jazz studies and jazz professor Gordon Towell said.

Jones’ impact will remain in the halls and walls of Loyola for years to come with the $1 million endowment given by his daughter Phyllis Conces, along with Guy Conces.