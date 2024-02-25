Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Kissing Disease draws crowd to Zony Mash

Sophia Maxim, Managing Editor for Print
February 24, 2024
_DSC1050
Gallery17 Photos
Sophia Maxim
Maddie Gartland, The Kissing Disease lead singer and popular and commercial music junior, performs on stage at Zony Mash on Feb. 9, 2024.

The Kissing Disease, an indie-rock band of Loyola students, performed for a crowd of over 90 people at brewery Zony Mash in Mid-City.

Four Loyola students started The Kissing Disease last April. Now, the band consists of popular and commercial music junior lead singer Maddie Gartland, popular and commercial music sophomore guitarist Edmund Parry, music industry studies junior bassist Spencer Cody, and popular and commercial music freshman drummer Dylan Bretschnieder.

Planet of the Little Green Men, a psychedelic rock band made up of Loyola students, opened the show.

Projections of galloping horses and dynamic patterns covered the high walls of the venue. Attendees danced, played with arcade machines and a giant tic-tac-toe board, and bought used books and mystery bags from a vending machine.

“It’s fun to play music with friends and to connect with people in the audience,” Cody said. “It’s a good feeling when they come up to you afterward and tell you what they connected with or what they liked about our music.”

The Kissing Disease will be playing at French Quarter Fest in April at Loyola’s new annual stage, called Esplanade in the Shade, Cody said.

“Over 800,000 people came last year, so we’re excited to reach a broader audience,” Cody said.
About the Contributor
Sophia Maxim, Managing Editor for Print
Sophia Maxim is a multimedia journalist and designer from Atlanta, GA. She is The Maroon’s Managing Editor for Print and previously served as Design Chief. She is a visual communication sophomore with a design minor. In her free time, she enjoys exploring the city, listening to podcasts, and collaborating on creative projects. Sophia can be reached at [email protected].

