“Picturing Blackness”: Photo gallery honors New Orleans photographer

Loyola University’s Monroe Library has unveiled a new photography exhibition, “A Tribute to Harold Baquet: Picturing Blackness.”

Located on the 4th floor of Monroe Library, this new installation is a “mediation on Black imagery and culture,” according to Christine Harvey, Loyola’s College of Music and Media public relation manager, highlighting the work and legacy of noted New Orleans photographer, Harold Baquet.

According to Harvey, Baquet spent 30 years photographing New Orleans with a special focus on the political and daily life of black people. Additionally, he worked at New Orleans City Hall as a photographer during the mayoral administrations of Dutch Morial and Sidney Barthelemy, and later spent 25 years as the photographer at Loyola.

Loyola public relations senior Siobhan Terry was involved with the installation process of the exhibit.

“I got to hear lots of sweet stories about Baquet from professors during the installation and at the exhibit opening,” Terry said.

The gallery includes the work of ten additional photographers from black communities in New Orleans, according to a press release from Harvey. The additional artists were asked to provide photos in the style and spirit of Baquet, resulting in an exhibit of 55 total images.

“It was so satisfying watching everything come together and how different pieces from different artists all complimented each other,” Terry said. “I felt honored to hang Harold Baquet’s pieces seeing how much of an impact he left on Loyola.”