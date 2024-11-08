Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Categories:

“Picturing Blackness”: Photo gallery honors New Orleans photographer

Eloise Pickering, Managing Editor
November 8, 2024
Harold Baquet
“Dix on South Rampart.” Courtesy of Christine Harvey.

Loyola University’s Monroe Library has unveiled a new photography exhibition, “A Tribute to Harold Baquet: Picturing Blackness.” 

Located on the 4th floor of Monroe Library, this new installation is a “mediation on Black imagery and culture,” according to Christine Harvey, Loyola’s College of Music and Media public relation manager, highlighting the work and legacy of noted New Orleans photographer, Harold Baquet. 

According to Harvey, Baquet spent 30 years photographing New Orleans with a special focus on the political and daily life of black people. Additionally, he worked at New Orleans City Hall as a photographer during the mayoral administrations of Dutch Morial and Sidney Barthelemy, and later spent 25 years as the photographer at Loyola.

Loyola public relations senior Siobhan Terry was involved with the installation process of the exhibit. 

“I got to hear lots of sweet stories about Baquet from professors during the installation and at the exhibit opening,” Terry said. 

The gallery includes the work of ten additional photographers from black communities in New Orleans, according to a press release from Harvey. The additional artists were asked to provide photos in the style and spirit of Baquet, resulting in an exhibit of 55 total images.

“It was so satisfying watching everything come together and how different pieces from different artists all complimented each other,” Terry said. “I felt honored to hang Harold Baquet’s pieces seeing how much of an impact he left on Loyola.”

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Life & Times
Music industry professor and stage coordinator Jonathan McHugh and Loyola President Xavier Cole pose in front of the Passing the Torch Stage sponsored by the College of Music and Media. Cole performed music with students at the festival.
President Cole, students perform at Funk Fest
Krewe of Boo creeps through the city
Krewe of Boo creeps through the city
Festival goers gather and dance around the main stage.
Funk Fest celebrates history, heritage
A Quest for Fall Satisfaction
A Quest for Fall Satisfaction
Good Fella member leaves the meeting point and receives welcoming cheers.
Second Line Sunday bounces through St. Charles
Gordon Ramsay grills Impossible Burgers on set on Sept. 28 in the Peace Quad.
Gordon Ramsay cooked, served, and ate
More in Showcase
Graduate school students pose together in Rome. Courtesy of Emily Jendzejec.
Graduate students make pilgrimage to Vatican for global Synod
Sophomore forward Alissa O’Dell stands on the baseline during a free throw in an exhibition match vs. Tulane University in the Den on Nov. 2, 2024 in New Orleans, La.
Loyola hosts Tulane for first time since 1972
Loyola student pets dog while volunteering for Zeus' Rescue as dog walkers.
Rescue shelter addresses overcrowding
Student holds candle vigil in support of sexual assault survivors on Oct. 21, 2024.
Illuminating the Darkness
Graduate Student Milan Mejia dribbles the ball against LSU in an exhibition match in Baton Rouge, La. on Oct. 29, 2024. Photo courtesy of Payton Prichard.
Loyola and LSU face off in Baton Rouge
Courtesy of Vanessa Saunders
Professor releases feminist dystopian novel
About the Contributor
Eloise Pickering
Eloise Pickering, Managing Editor