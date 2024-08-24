Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Open Door: Loyola unveils new chapel

Matthew Richards, Executive Editor
August 23, 2024
Sophia Maxim

Loyola celebrated the opening of the brand new chapel on campus to begin the new semester.

The Chapel of St. Ignatius at the Gayle and Tom Benson Jesuit Center was gifted to the university through a multimillion-dollar donation from Mrs. Benson, and will serve as a replacement for the Ignatius Chapel that was located on the first floor of Bobet Hall.

The chapel will also provide a space for non-Christian students with the inclusion of two secondary spaces for worship in addition to the main gathering space. 

“Catholicism, which can mean ‘universal,’ is similarly welcoming of and seeks to learn from truth, goodness, and beauty wherever they are found,” said Fr. Thomas Ryan, the university chaplain. 

Daily mass is currently being held in the chapel Monday through Friday at 12:30 with Sunday masses held at 11 am and 9 pm. 

