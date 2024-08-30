Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Categories:

Uptown celebrates Midsummer Mardi Gras with flamboyant parade

Anna Seriot
August 30, 2024

In eager participation of Mardi Gras, Uptown organized the annual Midsummer Mardi Gras parade last Saturday. With costumes, choreography, music and socializing, the parade won over locals and tourists alike. Mardi Gras remains one of the biggest attractions for the city, and what better way to remind us of this than with a parade

in the middle of the year? For the occasion, several floats took to the streets, sporting costumes, each crazier than the last, and incorporating themes as wide-ranging as they are fun. Students, locals and tourists of all ages turn out to celebrate and share unforgettable, emotionally-charged moments. After this foretaste, all that’s left to do is look forward to the next Mardi Gras summer season.

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Life & Times
Members of Sigma Gamma Rho pose at "Letters in the Quad" Greek life event in the Peace Quad on Aug. 26. Over a dozen chapters attended the event organized by CPC President Asia Riddle.
Historically Black sororities foster service and community
DJ: Zev Russ (left) and Kenneth Preyear (right) share a moment behind the DJ booth during a set at a pajama themed rave at Black and Gold Wash and Fold on 08/24/2024.
PJs and DJs: Students attend pajama-themed laundromat rave
Pride celebration advocates for LGBTQ+ youth
Pride celebration advocates for LGBTQ+ youth
Jean Montès talks to his orchestra students.
Professor conducts music with spirit and kindness
Senior and musician Jade Robbins stands in the Palm Court on Monday, April 29, 2024.
Musician Jade Robbins shares her musical influences
Screenwriter and actor Tracy Camp looks at her reflection in a mirror. Camp's film "Don't" was featured in Loyola's Crescent City Film Festival on April 19-21, 2024.
Local screenwriter featured in Crescent City Film Festival