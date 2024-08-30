Uptown celebrates Midsummer Mardi Gras with flamboyant parade

In eager participation of Mardi Gras, Uptown organized the annual Midsummer Mardi Gras parade last Saturday. With costumes, choreography, music and socializing, the parade won over locals and tourists alike. Mardi Gras remains one of the biggest attractions for the city, and what better way to remind us of this than with a parade

in the middle of the year? For the occasion, several floats took to the streets, sporting costumes, each crazier than the last, and incorporating themes as wide-ranging as they are fun. Students, locals and tourists of all ages turn out to celebrate and share unforgettable, emotionally-charged moments. After this foretaste, all that’s left to do is look forward to the next Mardi Gras summer season.