Loyola needs a StairMaster

The University Sports Complex is truly embarrassing.

I think the biggest issue is the lack of a StairMaster. As @LoynoStairMaster on Instagram, I think a StairMaster is a critical piece of equipment for any gym, and I find the stair stepper we have to be atrocious.

A real Stairmaster is amazing cardio as well as being beneficial in increasing core muscle strength, glute, and hamstring growth and can also help relieve knee pain. I want our student body to have access to those benefits.

If you were to ask me my thoughts on the Loyola StairMaster situation, which you did, I’d say we need one desperately. Doesn’t have to be on brand, it just needs to be from this millennium, preferably within the decade as well.

I think Loyola could do a better job at prioritizing the health of their students and making the gym a better, newer, and cleaner place would be pivotal in showing us as a student body that they care. This is all part of a bigger issue of Loyola continually not updating the campus in ways that students need. I do appreciate a lot of what this school provides of course, but I feel that it could be better. We need a Stairmaster. A Loyno StairMaster.

Xoxo

-LoynoStairMaster