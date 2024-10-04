It’s time to take voting more seriously

Less than 5% of undergraduate students voted for the current student government president and vice president.

In March, elections commissioner James Salinas announced the winning ticket, which received a mere 183 votes. Even worse for the Loyola community: in total, 9% of the undergraduate students voted in the campus election – not just for presidential candidates, but for senators-at-large, and senators.

Student voter makeup in 2024 SGA election:

8 College of Nursing & Health

36 College of Business

64 College of Music & Media

184 College of Arts & Sciences

Only 292 students voted. Only 292 students used a cellphone to vote via HowlConnect or stopped to vote in the Danna Center. Only 292 students paid attention. Were you part of the few?

This small part of the student population determined the direction of SGA for a full year. The Student Government Association runs the University Programming Board, which puts on Stuff-a-Wolf, Crawfish in the Quad, and Wolfpack Wednesdays. A puny number of students determined the executives that will select the next UPB Chairperson.

This fraction of 3,000+ undergrads decides who gets approximately $8,000 and $7,550 in compensation as president and vice president, respectively.

The 9% with their votes selected the ticket who will pick the cabinet. Each cabinet member will receive $2,400.

A few fellow students also determined that Senators-At-Large running unopposed will be reinstated and able to receive $2,000 stipends.

Loyola students say that SGA looks like a popularity contest. If only 292 people vote, then those friends and cliques are being chosen. Also, undergraduate students might be unaware of the student government’s activities throughout the year, especially if they are not directly involved.

Evidently, only 292 students paid enough attention to vote. If Loyola students want a Student Government Association to fully represent the Wolf Pack, then we need to run to fill all seats. Over the three days of open polls, Wolfpack, I’m talking to you, vote!

This poor turnout, not only reflects on the campus stage, but on the national scale. Freshman design major reading this before class, do you know when Election Day is in November? Graduating senior, do you know how you’ll vote from your new job outside of New Orleans, LA?

Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

That’s when our campus will help decide the future of the United States by voting for a Presidential ticket, U.S. Senators, U.S. Congresspersons, and other local officials. If Loyola undergrads truly want to shake up the status quo, follow the path of the 292. Vote for a government that represents you.