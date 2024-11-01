@Loynoconfess: Problematic or Essential?

@Loynoconfess, is it good or bad? Does it improve the social scene on Loyola’s campus or hurt it? What is the motivation behind this page? These are all questions I believe students ask themselves when they first see the @Loynoconfess page on Instagram and most of the time, proceed to follow it.

@Loynoconfess is a page on Instagram where students can click the link in the bio and be brought to an anonymous google form where you submit your confessions. The confessions range from people saying who they think is hot or have a crush on to political arguments to complaints about Loyola as a whole. The @Loynoconfess page has also been used by the school in order to gather important information that is discussed among students, for example the continuous references to October 15 were sent to LUPD where they then just stayed on their toes for anything that could’ve happened.

The @Loynoconfess page especially got a lot of attention during the peak of the Palestine protests. Students posted multiple “confessions” about how the school makes them feel unheard and about general information to educate people, but what is the page now?

First there needs to be an understanding that this isn’t the first @Loynoconfess page that I’ve seen since I became a student.

My freshman year (2021) there was a @Loynoconfess page that was extremely popular during the first semester. By second semester, the page was no longer active. Sophomore year another @Loynoconfess page had been attempted but was ultimately not active or popular.

The current @Loynoconfess page has managed to keep its popularity over the timespan of at least a year, but recently shut down and brought back, was started in the middle of fall 2023. The cause of the shut down was supposedly someone who faked the identity of a student and instigated what became a real life fight. This is not proven, but simply what’s been stated. The @Loynoconfess page was supposedly shut down as a result, but a new page was quickly made in its place. The new page is supposedly run by a new person. The popularity stays the same and people are still submitting confessions almost every day.

Overall, my opinion is the @Loynoconfess page is necessary for college students to thrive. Students use the page to release their inner thoughts and say the things they would be afraid to say normally. It’s also a page to make other students feel like they aren’t alone in their opinions. While the page has plenty of problematic moments and times of which can set off alarms for the school to take action and shut it down, overall it’s just Loyola’s version of Gossip Girl. I do encourage the administrator of the page though to do a better job of separating the information that’s posted on the page. A lot of important student opinions get lost in all of the messiness of the page.