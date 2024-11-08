Community action does more than voting ever could

Well, another election cycle in the United States has come and gone. It has been a real spectacle, a captivating battle between convicted felon, fascist, and former president Donald Trump with his MAGA fanatics and the former top cop (derogatory), neoliberal (derogatory), and current Vice President Kamala Harris with her Brat militia. So many memorable debate moments such as boasting about owning a handgun, immigrants eating pets, or repeated misogynistic and racist remarks. It has been a real rollercoaster, so much so that I feel people have lost sight of a few things: 1. These candidates have absolutely zero interest in your actual well being, 2. Your conditions of existence will only worsen with either in office, and 3. You would be much better served working towards helping your respective community.

Now before the wrong impression is made I would like to stress that I understand that a Trump presidency would be horrific and that it is completely reasonable to not want him in office when his policies threaten your basic right to exist. Another Trump presidency would be akin to handing a chimp a machine gun with an endless supply of ammo. However, I would like us to stop this idea that there is any moral superiority to be found on either side of the political aisle. As Americans we are practically forced to choose between two candidates who flagrantly do not represent our interests and who will continue to propagate the systems that harm both those at home and those in other countries. Both candidates have openly expressed their undying support for Israel in its current genocidal and expansionist onslaught of Palestine, Lebanon, and Iran even when peppering these declarations of support with halfhearted calls for a ceasefire. Trump has his Project 2025 manifesto that reads like a spin off of “A Handmaid’s Tale” while Harris psychotically championed for the U.S. to have the “most lethal fighting force in the world” at the Democratic National Convention. Both candidates and their respective parties serve the interests of the upper class with little to no regard for the working class beyond trying to siphon votes from working class voters who see their interests represented amongst third party candidates. The point being is that we should not kid ourselves into thinking any of these candidates actually represent our interests nor do they have any reservations in terms of the wanton violence and destruction they seek to enable throughout the rest of the world. These candidates only represent the interests of the imperialist ruling class profiting off of exploitation both domestic and abroad.

Now that both my diatribe and this election is over I would like us all to turn our attention to things that matter and will actually have a positive tangible impact on our lives and enable us to affect even greater change. What I am referring to is increased participation in community building, community projects, efforts to organize in workplaces across all communities, and local elections. Our interests will never be represented by those in the binary money-ladened aisles of the American political mainstream. What will actually enact the will of the people is forming connections within and engaging with our respective communities as previously described. When communities are united and organized, it is very hard for any political force to withstand the political demands of the people whether it be a demand for increased surveillance and accountability of police proceedings, the protection of free speech on college campuses, demands for bodily autonomy, economic equality, economic divestment, ceasefire, and the list goes on. It is only by pushing past the smokescreen of mainstream politics and uniting with your community that actual beneficial change comes about beyond capitulating to the false or unrepresentative promises of wealthy conniving bureaucrat politicians who filter in and out of the election cycle every four years.

“Whichever [candidates] win, Conditions will worsen and favor revolution” – Jose Maria Sison