The Maroon
Classical pianist enters “jazz world”

Violet Bucaro, News Director
November 15, 2024
Courtesy of Qifan Wu.

The Symphony of New Orleans presents “Winter Rhapsody,” to commemorate the centennial anniversary of George Gershwin’s 1924 masterpiece, “Rhapsody in Blue.”

The performance will feature guest soloist Qifan Wu alongside students from Loyola University’s music department.

Qifan Wu, a professor of practice in piano at Loyola, will take on the 18-minute composition from memory, bringing a distinct sense of freedom to the performance, he said. 

“I definitely play with more freedom if I don’t have to look at notes,” Wu said, the piece’s flexibility allows for a nuanced interpretation. 

For Wu, who is new to New Orleans, “Rhapsody in Blue” serves as a meaningful introduction to the city’s vibrant jazz community. He said he is happy to collaborate with the other musicians.

He said the piece embodies a range of emotions, blending multiple genres. 

According to Wu, the piece flows from a “rigid” structure to a “tender and warm” middle section. While the composition maintains a classical cadence, its elements of both classical and jazz styles reflect Gershwin’s range of emotion in music. 

Accents on weak beats make this piece particularly captivating, Wu said, describing the forward-driving rhythm said to be inspired by Gershwin’s experience composing on a train between Boston and New York.

The performance also presents a unique opportunity for Wu, a classically trained pianist, to explore jazz’s creative freedom. 

“Because of the fusion of the classical and jazz sides, this is actually a very good representation [of] myself being a classical pianist and try to do my best to have some freedom in this jazz world.”

Conductor and Loyola events coordinator J. Calloway Cieslak proposed a collaboration with Wu. 

Wu said he chose Rhapsody in Blue for its triumphant fusion of musical worlds Wu said, stating the piece’s significance as a bridge between classical and jazz traditions.

“It is a very good experiment,” he said.

The program will showcase a variety of compositions, including the premiere of “swedish steve’s snowblock sinfonietta” by Loyola alum Dylan Trần, Wu’s rendition of “Rhapsody in Blue,” and Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite.”

“Winter Rhapsody” will take place on December 12 at 7:30 p.m. in Loyola’s Roussel Performance Hall. Tickets for the public are $10.

Violet Bucaro
Violet Bucaro, News Director