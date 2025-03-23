Thomas A. Chambers appointed Loyola’s New Provost

President Xavier Cole released a newsletter announcing Thomas A. Chambers as Loyola’s new provost and senior vice president of academic affairs, who will begin the role in June.

In Cole’s newsletter, he expressed his optimism towards having Chambers as provost.

“Chambers is an outstanding administrator and an impressive scholar, and I am very pleased to welcome him to Loyola, where his experience and passion for Jesuit higher education will continue to elevate our academic programs and commitment to holistic student development,” Cole said.

Chambers accumulated more than 20 years of experience as the dean of the College of Arts & Sciences at Canisius since 2019 and multiple positions in Niagara University, including department chair, associate vice president of academic affairs, program director for the MS in interdisciplinary studies, according to Interim Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs, Maria Calzada.

However, Calzada believed that out of all of his experiences, serving as the dean of the College of Arts & Sciences is the most important when relating to his contribution as provost of Loyola.

Calzada acknowledged Chambers’ commitment to scholarship and program development for both undergraduates and graduates at Niagara and Canisius proves his understanding towards the importance of scholarships and academic developments for students at Loyola.

“I believe he is well positioned to contribute to our community in developing scholarship, teaching and transformative opportunities at Loyola New Orleans,” Calzada said.

Chambers stood out specifically because of his vast understanding in Loyola’s Jesuit Catholic mission of education while also implementing the importance of analyzing data regarding student success.

“He had specific examples of how he has accomplished this in his previous roles, so we have great evidence for what he will be able to accomplish at Loyola,” Calzada said. “I believe that faculty, staff, and students are ready to welcome our next permanent provost and are ready for fresh and innovative leadership.”