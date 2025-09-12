Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

New double-to-single plan gives an opportunity for more space

Lily Bordelon, Campus News Editor
September 12, 2025

Loyola’s Residential Life recently sent out an email announcing the now open room change applications in the Housing and Dining Portal to students, which lists information regarding the normal application and moving process along with a new option to convert doubles into single rooms.

Like in previous years, changes will be accompanied by a $100 processing fee, and students are only allowed to change rooms once per semester. Additionally, if the room change is based on roommate issues, Res Life will encourage the student to reach out to their RA first to mediate the situation. 

With the option to convert doubles into single rooms, the email emphasized that students make sure vacant spaces are left open in the case of a student moving in since it may occur at any point in the year.

“Please be sure one side of the room remains clear and ready. Actively discouraging potential roommates is unacceptable and may result in referral to Student Conduct,” the email said.

Like other room changes, the double-to-single change will be assigned on a first come, first served basis with the chance to be offered once more later within the year. Additionally, doubles used as singles will be charged at a single’s rate for each building.

Res Life will start processing applications weekly, and once they are approved, moves will be conducted on Fridays.

Lily Bordelon, Campus News Editor
Lily Bordelon currently serves as campus news editor for the Maroon. Lily is a sophomore majoring in Mass Communications with a concentration in Journalism and is minoring in Environmental Studies. She is interested in pursuing Environmental Journalism or further studying to become an environmental lawyer. In her free time, Lily likes to read and write, and she will gladly show off her Spotify playlists and Pinterest boards if asked. Lily can be reached at [email protected].