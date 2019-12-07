Events bringing holiday cheer to NOLA this month

Pierre Wilbourn, a New Orleans resident, enjoys the light display as he awaits the snowfall on Fulton Street. Each year, thousands of people visit Miracle on Fulton Street to experience the faux snow and beautiful light display. Photo credit: Caitlyn Reisgen

Miracle on Fulton Street

Nov. 29-Dec. 21 | 11a.m.-10p.m.

Since it rarely snows in New Orleans, the Miracle on Fulton Street brings “snow” to New Orleans with a faux snowfall every hour from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. Along with the snow, there are many sights and photo opportunities including an illuminated Christmas ornament entrance, a 30-foot-tall Christmas tree, and a gingerbread display in the Harrah’s Hotel lobby. Additionally, there is also live entertainment and visits from Santa beginning at 6 p.m. each Friday and Saturday.

Krewe of Jingle

Dec. 7 at 1 p.m.

It is not a celebration in New Orleans without a parade, so to kick off the holiday season, Krewe of Jingle rolls down Canal Street each year. The parade features floats, marching bands and festive throws.

Algiers Bonfire & Concert

Dec. 7 | 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

The Algiers Bonfire celebrates an old New Orleans tradition of lighting the way for Papa Noel. The bonfire will feature live music, a second line and food available for purchase from food trucks. The bonfire is located directly across from the French Quarter. Those wishing to get there on foot can take the temporary shuttle bus from Canal, since the Canal Street Ferry is out of service throughout December, across the river to Algiers Point.

Movies on the Mississippi

Dec. 6, 13 and 20

On three Fridays during December, the Riverwalk is offering outdoor movie screenings featuring popular Christmas movies. Free popcorn and hot chocolate will also be available. The screenings start at 6:30 p.m. at the Spanish Plaza. The movies wil be The 2018 version of The Grinch on Dec. 6, The Muppet Christmas on Dec. 13 and Elf on Dec. 20.

LUNA Fête

Dec. 12-15

LUNA Fête works with New Orleans artists to create these displays while using New Orleans’ historic architecture as a backdrop. Combining technology and art, LUNA Fête creates an amazing display of light installations along with using projection mapping on Gallier Hall. The projections happen from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the hour.

Caroling in Jackson Square

Dec. 22 | 7 p.m.

Since 1946, caroling in Jackson Square has been a New Orleans holiday tradition. The square is illuminated by hundreds of candles as attendees sing. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early as there are thousands of visitors which quickly exceed the capacity of the square. The gates open at 6:30 p.m. and caroling beings at 7 p.m.

St. Louis Cathedral Concerts

Throughout December

Any music lovers are invited to attend free concerts throughout December at St. Louis Cathedral by prominent New Orleans musicians. These musicians include church choirs and singers with genres including jazz, classical, gospel and pop. These concerts generally last one hour from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

St. Augustine Church Concerts



Throughout December

Along with the St. Louis Cathedral, St. Augustine Church is also offering free concerts throughout the month of December. These concerts generally run for about 1 hour from 4 p.m.-5 p.m.