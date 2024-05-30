New Orleans anticipates above average Atlantic hurricane season

Sophia Maxim NOAA predicts an above average 2024 Atlantic hurricane season. Photo courtesy of NOAA

The Atlantic basin is facing an “extremely active” anticipated hurricane season, according to a predicted forecast by Colorado State University’s Tropical Weather & Climate Research department. The Atlantic basin faces an 85% chance of an above-normal season, the NOAA National Weather Service predicts. June 1 marks the start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season until November 30.

NOAA forecasts 17-25 named storms, 8-13 hurricanes, and 4-7 major hurricanes in the Atlantic basin. Record high sea temperatures and low wind shear across the Atlantic basin are breeding grounds for major storms to affect the US, according to the CSU forecast.

Intense El Nino conditions are expected to change into weaker La Nina conditions over the summer, CSU and NOAA models predict. El Nino creates a strong wind shear across the Atlantic basin, often weakening or redirectioning storms before they can hit the US mainland. La Nina has weaker wind shear allowing for more hurricanes to hit the US.

The City of New Orleans issues a mandatory evacuation for major hurricanes at Category 3 or higher strength. However, Loyola is likely to call for evacuation in the event of a lesser storm, according to their Hurricane Preparedness page.

“Loyola will follow the city’s lead, but we encourage everyone to be flexible and attentive, as our response could call for a campus evacuation for a storm of lesser strength,” Loyola’s emergency page states.

Loyola urges students to prepare an evacuation plan, including preparing a bug-out bag with two to three days of water supplies, one week’s worth of prescription medications, dry foods, flashlight, batteries, and a first-aid kit as a start. Loyola also recommends that students with vehicles keep a half-tank of gas at all times during hurricane season, and to evaluate multiple evacuation options and destinations as the storm may unpredictably change directions.

If you live off campus, Loyola recommends that you begin preparing your house now by trimming large tree branches and checking that you have wind and flood insurance. In the event of an emergency, Loyola will issue a “suspension of campus operations” where classes will be canceled and only resident students are allowed to stay on campus.

Stay updated with hurricane forecasts from WWL and NOAA. For hurricane updates regarding Loyola students, follow The Maroon. For emergency alerts from the City, residents can text “NOLAREADY” to 77295.