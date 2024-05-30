Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
1
BREAKING: Faculty release letter to arrested students

BREAKING: Faculty release letter to arrested students

2
Over 35 Tulane faculty members participated in the video, speaking in support of students who were arrested and faculty who were suspensed as a result of the pro-Palestine encampment on May 1. Photos compiled from video.

Tulane faculty post video in solidarity with encampment protestors

3
Eleven student protestors remain sitting in front of the encampment structure as police swarm the area. All 11 of them were arrested.

30 Hours of Encampment

4
OPINION: The death penalty needs to be abolished

OPINION: The death penalty needs to be abolished

5
Courtesy of Taylor Swift

“The Tortured Poets Department” review: Swift at her most vulnerable

New Orleans anticipates above average Atlantic hurricane season

Here’s what you can do to prepare in case of a hurricane development
Spencer Cody, Staff Writer
May 30, 2024
NOAA+predicts+an+above+average+2024+Atlantic+hurricane+season.+Photo+courtesy+of+NOAA
Sophia Maxim
NOAA predicts an above average 2024 Atlantic hurricane season. Photo courtesy of NOAA

The Atlantic basin is facing an “extremely active” anticipated hurricane season, according to a predicted forecast by Colorado State University’s Tropical Weather & Climate Research department. The Atlantic basin faces an 85% chance of an above-normal season, the NOAA National Weather Service predicts. June 1 marks the start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season until November 30.

NOAA forecasts 17-25 named storms, 8-13 hurricanes, and 4-7 major hurricanes in the Atlantic basin. Record high sea temperatures and low wind shear across the Atlantic basin are breeding grounds for major storms to affect the US, according to the CSU forecast.

Intense El Nino conditions are expected to change into weaker La Nina conditions over the summer, CSU and NOAA models predict. El Nino creates a strong wind shear across the Atlantic basin, often weakening or redirectioning storms before they can hit the US mainland. La Nina has weaker wind shear allowing for more hurricanes to hit the US.

The City of New Orleans issues a mandatory evacuation for major hurricanes at Category 3 or higher strength. However, Loyola is likely to call for evacuation in the event of a lesser storm, according to their Hurricane Preparedness page.

“Loyola will follow the city’s lead, but we encourage everyone to be flexible and attentive, as our response could call for a campus evacuation for a storm of lesser strength,” Loyola’s emergency page states.

Loyola urges students to prepare an evacuation plan, including preparing a bug-out bag with two to three days of water supplies, one week’s worth of prescription medications, dry foods, flashlight, batteries, and a first-aid kit as a start. Loyola also recommends that students with vehicles keep a half-tank of gas at all times during hurricane season, and to evaluate multiple evacuation options and destinations as the storm may unpredictably change directions.

If you live off campus, Loyola recommends that you begin preparing your house now by trimming large tree branches and checking that you have wind and flood insurance. In the event of an emergency, Loyola will issue a “suspension of campus operations” where classes will be canceled and only resident students are allowed to stay on campus.  

Stay updated with hurricane forecasts from WWL and NOAA. For hurricane updates regarding Loyola students, follow The Maroon. For emergency alerts from the City, residents can text “NOLAREADY” to 77295.

 

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Leonard Kahn, philosophy and ethics professor, poses in front of Loyola University. HOLoyno is a project by Sofia Santoro, psychology sophomore, that highlights the creative professors at Loyola. Sofia Santoro/ The Maroon Archives
Leonard Kahn announced as Dean of Arts and Sciences
Sheryl Kennedy Haydel sits in her office. Staff photo
Sheryl Kennedy Haydel announced as Dean of Music and Media
Over 35 Tulane faculty members participated in the video, speaking in support of students who were arrested and faculty who were suspensed as a result of the pro-Palestine encampment on May 1. Photos compiled from video.
Tulane faculty post video in solidarity with encampment protestors
BREAKING: Faculty release letter to arrested students
BREAKING: Faculty release letter to arrested students
Eleven student protestors remain sitting in front of the encampment structure as police swarm the area. All 11 of them were arrested.
30 Hours of Encampment
Jean Montès talks to his orchestra students.
Professor conducts music with spirit and kindness
More in Showcase
Ella Balhoff looks at her computer.
Community Buoy: Loyola swimmer designs water rescue app
OPINION: The death penalty needs to be abolished
OPINION: The death penalty needs to be abolished
Logo for the Jones X Macdonald Defense Committee. The defense committee was formed following the arrest of Toni Jones, who had her first court appearance on April 23. Courtesy of the Jones X Macdonald Defense Committee.
Toni Jones faces continued legal battle
Community policing credited as New Orleans crime drops
Community policing credited as New Orleans crime drops
A sign sits outside of Magazine Street on April 20, 2024.
OPINION: New Orleans is not affordable for senior citizens
Senior and musician Jade Robbins stands in the Palm Court on Monday, April 29, 2024.
Musician Jade Robbins shares her musical influences
More in State
Photo Illustration
Gun legislation changes in Louisiana
The Capitol is seen as Congress resumes following a long break and the midterm elections, in Washington, early Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. The Environmental Protection Agency has declared a new rule reducing toxic emissions.
A majority-Black district has been redrawn into six districts
Meteorologists predict rainy winter due to El Niño
Meteorologists predict rainy winter due to 'El Niño'
Elections go to runoffs; amendments go to legislature
Lucas Harrell stands with fellow protestors on the neutral ground outside Washington Square, Oct. 22, 2023. He spoke out on the injustices perpetrated by the far-right along with Quest Riggs, Laura Rodriguez of the Tampa 5, Lou Blumberg of Jewish Voices for Peace New Orleans, and Serena Sojic-Borne for Freedom Road Socialist Organization.
Activists rally against Landry and far-right legislation
Louisiana gubernatorial candidate Jeff Landry speaks to supporters during a watch party at Broussard Ballroom, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Broussard, La. Landry begins his first term with redrawing districts and discussing immigration. (Brad Kemp/The Advocate via AP)
Jeff Landry elected governor
About the Contributor
Sophia Maxim
Sophia Maxim, Editor-in-Chief
Sophia Maxim is a multimedia journalist and designer from Atlanta, GA. She is The Maroon’s incoming Editor-in-Chief and previously served as Managing Editor for Print and Design Chief. She is a visual communication sophomore with a design minor. In her free time, she enjoys exploring the city, listening to podcasts, and collaborating on creative projects. Sophia can be reached at [email protected].

The Maroon

Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
The Maroon • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Maroon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *