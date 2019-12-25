River Parishes celebrate Christmas with bonfires

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Louisiana residents wake up to presents from Papa Noel on Christmas morning, and it’s all thanks to St. James and St. John the Baptist Parishes. St. Nick and his flying reindeer found their way to the Pelican State thanks to hundred of bonfires lighting the way.

Nearly 200 bonfires went up in flames. Some laced with shrubbery, Christmas lights and firecrackers.

The tradition dates back from the 1700s, when Cajun colonists started building the pyramid-style bonfires before heading out to midnight mass.