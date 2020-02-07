Coronavirus watch leaves Loyola law professor in quarantine

Loyola Law Professor Chunlin Leohard's office sits empty on Feb. 7 while the professor remains in coronavirus quarantine in California after evacuating Wuhan, China. Leonhard does not have any symptoms of coronavirus, according to media outlets, but is under federally mandated quarantine for two weeks.

Hundreds of Americans have evacuated out of Wuhan, China to escape the growing coronavirus outbreak. One of those evacuees is Chunlin Leohard, a professor at Loyola University New Orleans College of Law.

According to Law.com, Leohard landed back in the United States on Thursday but remains under a two-week federally mandated quarantine at Travis Air Force Base, more than 53 miles away from San Francisco.

She showed no signs of the coronavirus but the media outlets said she is with other passengers at a hotel on the air base. They aren’t allowed to leave the grounds or have other visitors.

Leohard had been in Beijing since September, after winning a Fulbright scholarship. As the outbreak continued to grow, the Fulbright program suspended operations in China on Jan. 31. All scholars were ordered to leave China or have their funding cancelled.

As of right now, there are 12 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States. Worldwide, more than 28,000 people have the virus and more than 600 have been killed, almost all of which in mainland China.