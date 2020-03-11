The Maroon moves online-only this week, Editor-in-Chief goes into self-quarantine,

Erin Snodgrass, Editor-in-Chief of The Maroon, went into a 14-day self-quarantine yesterday at the request of the university.

Snodgrass attended the National Institute for Computer-Assisted Reporting journalism conference last week and at least one person who attended the conference and was in close contact with Snodgrass has tested presumptively positive with the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. At least one other Loyola student who went to the conference has also been asked by the university to self-quarantine.

“I was certainly surprised to find the coronavirus hitting so close to home but I am feeling fine and at this moment, I am not concerned that I have the virus,” Snodgrass said.

As a result of Snodgrass’ quarantine, The Maroon will not be publishing a paper this week and will be focusing on online coverage.

“Because I am unable to be at school, and because other members of our staff are feeling under the weather, we are moving to a digital-only for The Maroon this week out of an abundance of caution for students’ health. Our stories, photos and video content will still be available on The Maroon’s website and on all our social media,” Snodgrass said. “I will continue to self-quarantine until Thursday, March 19 to keep others safe, but rest assured, The Maroon will continue to bring the student body important news regarding campus life.”

In the meantime, Snodgrass said she is open to any suggestions to help her make it through her time in self-quarantine.

“I’m suddenly faced with the prospect of 10 straight days alone in my room, so if anyone has book, movie, or TV recommendations, I’m all ears,” Snodgrass said.