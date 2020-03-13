Tulane student dies in ‘apparent accident’
March 13, 2020
A Tulane student died late Thursday in an “apparent accident,” according to Tulane University President Mike Fitts.
Raymond Baltz III, sophomore and member of Sigma Chi Fraternity, lived in Phelps House, a Tulane residence hall. Both Tulane and New Orleans emergency services and Tulane police responded yesterday to reports of a student jumping off the stairwell outside of Phelps Residence Hall, according to the Tulane Hullabaloo.
Baltz died at the University Medical Center from injuries and The Hullabaloo reports that whether Baltz was under the influence of drugs or alcohol is still unknown, along with his cause of death.
A crowd of students gathered outside of Phelps House Thursday evening. Officers taped off the scene and residential life staff cleared the area, rerouting students who were attempting to cross Tulane’s campus. The incident came just one day after both Tulane and Loyola canceled in-person classes for the semester and Tulane announced that dorms would be shut down due to the spread of COVID-19 in the city.
In an email to Tulane community members, Fitts acknowledged the grief and chaos that has surrounded the campus in the past three days.
“In times of greatest need, families turn toward one another. Tulane is a family, a strong and resilient family, that loves and cares for its members. I am asking each of us, to face each other, care for each other and support Raymond’s family and friends,” Fitts said.
Rose Wagner is a junior mass communication and political science double major from St. Paul, Minnesota. This is her third year with The Maroon and she...
Alexandria is a sophomore mass communication/journalism major with a New Orleans Studies minor from Baton Rouge, LA. She is currently the Twitter Producer...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.