University Sports Complex offers online exercise classes
April 6, 2020
The University Sports Complex is providing free 30-minute virtual group exercise classes three times a week, according to a Loyola Athletics tweet on Saturday, April 4.
The classes will be broadcast live via their Facebook page and led by University Sports Complex lead instructor Alison McConnell, the tweet said.
Classes are provided Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, each starting at 12:30 p.m., according to Loyola Athletics.
The tweet said Monday and Friday classes focus on yoga with an emphasis on body alignment, grounding, and balance. Wednesday’s class is bodyweight training.
Gabriella "Gabby" Killett is currently in the second semester of her first year studying journalism at Loyola University New Orleans. Her minor is Spanish...
