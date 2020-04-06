University Sports Complex offers online exercise classes

The University Sports Complex is providing free 30-minute virtual group exercise classes three times a week, according to a Loyola Athletics tweet on Saturday, April 4.

The classes will be broadcast live via their Facebook page and led by University Sports Complex lead instructor Alison McConnell, the tweet said.

Classes are provided Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, each starting at 12:30 p.m., according to Loyola Athletics.

The tweet said Monday and Friday classes focus on yoga with an emphasis on body alignment, grounding, and balance. Wednesday’s class is bodyweight training.