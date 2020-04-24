LSU dominates first round of NFL draft

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow throws a pass against Clemson during the second half of the NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game in New Orleans. The Cincinnati Bengals chose Burrow with the first pick in the NFL draft Thursday, April. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

In a draft expected to shatter television ratings, the team which dominated 2019 stole the spotlight.

Louisiana State University had five players selected in the first round of the National Football League Draft. The only team to have more players selected in the first round of a single draft are the 2004 Miami Hurricanes with six.

Led by Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow, the 2019 LSU Tigers scored more points than any other team in FBS history on their way to a 15-0 season and the school’s first national championship since 2006.

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Burrow first overall, making the NCAA single season passing touchdown record holder the third NO. 1 pick in LSU football history, joining Demarcus Russle, 2007, and Billy Cannon, 1960.

Outside linebacker K’lavon Chaisson was selected 20 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. A first team all conference selection, Chaisson wore the prestigious NO. 18 for the Tigers, a jersey given to players who demonstrate outstanding leadership and work ethic within the program.

The Minnesota Vikings selected wide receiver Justin Jefferson with the 22 pick. Jefferson, who came to the Tigers rated as an ESPN 0 star recruit, set an LSU school record last season with 111 receptions.

The Baltimore Ravens selected inside linebacker Patrick Queen 28 overall, adding the speedy 6’1” defender to a defense which ranked 4 in the league in DVOA in 2019.

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs used the final pick of the first round to select running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, making the Tigers’ quarterback running back duo first round bookends . Edwards-Helaire was the first and only running back taken in the first round.

The run of LSU players being drafted helped the South Eastern Conference set the record for the most first round draft pick from a single conference with 15 players selected. Alabama had 4 saw four of its players get drafted, Georgia and Auburn each had two, and Florida and South Carolina had one a piece.

As the draft continues with rounds 2-3 taking place on Friday and rounds 4-7 taking place on Saturday, LSU is expected to see several more of its players get drafted.

On top of all the Tigers, Louisiana Lafayette’s first team All-American guard Kevin Dotson and Louisiana Tech’s second team All-American cornerback Amik Robertson are both projected as day two draft picks.