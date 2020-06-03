Loyola monitors 2020 hurricane season

Loyola is monitoring tropical storm Cristobal, which is predicted to affect New Orleans Sunday and Monday, according to an email sent out by Loyola police chief Todd warren.

Hurricane season, which began June 1, is expected to be more severe than others, the email said.

Warren encouraged the Loyola community to stay informed, get ready, and remain vigilant in preparation for this year’s hurricane season.



Warren suggested updating contact information in LORA and signing up for NOLA Ready, an emergency alert system that will issue messages to your personal device in the event of a citywide emergency, in preparation for this year’s hurricane season.