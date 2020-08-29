Testing for COVID-19 available at Loyola Aug. 31

A sign promoting social distancing hangs from a lamppost in Palm Court Aug. 3. Loyola is offering free on-campus testing in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Photo credit: Alexandria Whitten

After Hurricane Laura disrupted plans for free on-campus COVID-19 testing last week, Loyola will host drive-up and walk-through testing Monday, Aug. 31 through Saturday, Sept. 5.

The state-sponsored testing will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day at the Calhoun Street entrance to campus with the capacity for 1,000 tests a day. The university said results should be provided within three days and that while waiting for results, participants should strictly social distance.

The announcement of rescheduled testing comes after many students already had their first days of in-person classes late last week and the university reported there have been 15 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed among Loyola staff and students.

Students who get tested will be asked to sign a release form that would allow the state department of health to use their results in statewide data calculations. University employees will be asked to report results on the CampusClear app.

Testing at Loyola is available for anyone in the city, with the tests conducted by the National Guard and analyzed by through the Louisiana Department of Health.