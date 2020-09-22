SGA Chief Justice resigns, new nomination up for confirmation

Gordon Towell, top left corner, resigned from his position as the Chief Justice of the Student Government Association. Photo credit: Loyola SGA

SGA Chief Justice Gordon Towell resigned, effective Sept. 25, and Tyler Sanchez is his likely replacement, according to an SGA press release.

Towell resigned due to a time-consuming internship, the press release said.

Towell worked on college voter registration efforts and partnered with the Equity and Inclusion Director on COVID-19 awareness campaigns, according to the press release. SGA President Freedom Richardson nominated Tyler Sanchez as he hoped to find someone who could build on these efforts.

Richardson will submit his nomination to the Senate Sept. 23, according to the press release.

“I know Tyler will make our campus proud on such short notice,” Richardson said.