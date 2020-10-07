Wolf Pack basketball player tests positive for COVID-19

A Wolf Pack basketball player shoots a layup while warming up for practice in Loyola’s sports complex on Wednesday Sept. 30. One of the Wolf Pack’s basketball teams went into isolation after a positive case of COVID-19 was announced on Friday of last week. Photo by Will Ingram

A member of Loyola’s basketball program has been diagnosed with COVID-19, forcing the rest of their team to quarantine.

The player was diagnosed with the virus Friday Oct. 2 after practice, according to Patricia Murret, Loyola’s associate director of public affairs.

In the statement, Murret said the student is following all necessary protocols after testing positive.

“The student-athlete is currently isolating and receiving medical attention, in keeping with Loyola policy and CDC guidelines,” said Murret.

All of the player’s teammates are now in quarantine, according to Murret.

“Loyola Student Health Services remains in close contact with all team members,” said Murret. “The student-athletes are also being supported by our Ochsner Sports Medicine team who check on them daily.”

Loyola Athletic Director Brett Simpson was reached for comment but declined to provide any additional information.

Student Health Services has completed contact tracing and contacted all individuals who may have come into contact with the confirmed case according to Murret.

According to Loyola’s protocols, students that have been contacted by contact tracers must go into self-isolation and quarantine for a 14-day period. Students can go back to normal activities once that 14-day period is over if they do not experience any symptoms or test positive for the virus.

The protocols state that if a student tests positive or has symptoms they have to isolate for a 10-day period from the time a person starts feeling the symptoms or test positive.

According to the Loyola website, this is one of 10 confirmed cases on Loyola’s campus.

Murret emphasized campus safety and encouraged members of the Loyola community to be mindful of COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“The health and safety of the Loyola community and those around us are of utmost importance to the university. We take this opportunity to remind all members of our campus community to continue to practice the Four Pillars of Safety: masking, social distancing, handwashing and limiting gatherings,” said Murret.