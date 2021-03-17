Loyola welcomes new fraternity Delta Chi

Delta Chi tabled on Loyola’s campus as a new student organization this spring semester. Delta Chi Fraternity is actively recruiting new members. Courtesy of Delta Chi.

The Wolf Pack welcomed Delta Chi, a new fraternity, to campus this spring semester.

As of now, Delta Chi is in its six-week recruitment process and is searching for founding members here at Loyola.

Delta Chi chose to start a chapter at Loyola because the fraternity planned to expand its outreach in the South. They also liked the community at Loyola, according to Kelby Schultz, Delta Chi representative.

Schultz said that the fraternity was originally founded at Cornell University. Shultz said that the organization’s goal is to promote friendship, advance justice and “assist in the acquisition of sound education.”

Daniel Harris, coordinator for student engagement at Loyola, said Loyola started to work with Delta Chi last spring after the organization contacted Loyola’s office of Student Life and Ministry.

Schultz said that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected Delta Chi’s recruitment process. To make up for these losses, the organization has tried to hold interest meetings online and through social media, Schultz said.

Harris said that all student organizations have been hurt by COVID because there are less students on campus and they’ve had to change the way they interact with the student body.

Delta Chi participates in service projects. One example of this is the fundraisers Delta Chi host to donate to the V Foundation, a charity founded by ESPN and Jim Valvano with the goal of achieving victory over cancer. The money from Delta Chi’s fundraisers go toward grants that will be given to researchers and doctors studying cancer.

Delta Chi is still actively recruiting new members. Students can speak with Schultz about their interest. For those off-campus, the fraternity is offering online group study session where students can learn more about the fraternity.