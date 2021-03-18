SGA+senate+candidates+outline+their+goals

As Student Government Association election season ramps up, potential senators shared their platforms with The Maroon. Voting for your next SGA will last March 26 to March 31 on HowlConnect. The new student government will be sworn in on April 28 via Zoom.

Adele Colson (College of Arts and Sciences)

Adele Colson, sophomore, has no previous experience in Loyola’s SGA.

What are the goals you have for your term as an SGA senator?

I specifically want to showcase student work, whether that be student research, student writing, or any other types of projects. I think hosting virtual and in-person galleries would help us to gain deeper insight into what our peers have been working hard on, and foster even more support and growth within our Loyola community.

How do you feel about the student organization allocation process?

From what I understand, you have your RSO submit an allocation request to SGA a month before the first event. This plan seems like a pretty fair process. Anyone group of five or more can apply to become a Registered Student Organization which is a super cool thing to know, and then you qualify for SGA allocations for your events!

How do you plan on communicating and interacting with student organizations you’re responsible for overseeing?

Amidst a global pandemic, I have found technology to be an important resource for staying connected. I think setting up group-me’s that allow for quick, clear communication at any point in the day is important in overseeing student organizations as every student has a unique schedule which can make communication difficult.

Analene McCullough (College of Arts and Sciences)

Junior Analene McCullough has no prior experience in the SGA senate but has voted in previous elections.

What are the goals you have for your term as an SGA senator?

My goal is to introduce a platform where CAS professors post research opportunities publicly. All students should have the opportunity to apply, rather than professors giving positions to students because they know them personally.

I also have a goal to make the process for filing complaints against professors more accessible and honest.

How do you feel about the student organization allocation process?

I believe that the student org allocation process should be easier for the organizations and unbiased when it comes to those involved. The process needs to be more open, so every student at Loyola sees the allocations process and can understand it.

How do you plan on communicating and interacting with student organizations you’re responsible for overseeing?

If I am elected, I plan to communicate and interact with any student organizations that I am responsible for overseeing using an open-door style. I would always be available, while also making sure I understand how the organization operates so that I can oversee them properly. I want all communication to be truthful and educational on all sides.

Jai Shy (College of Arts and Sciences)

Jai Shy is currently a freshman on the SGA Court of Review and this is her first time pursuing a position in the Loyola senate.

What are the goals you have for your term as an SGA senator?

My goals for my term as senator is to standardize low-cost and/or free textbooks, advocate for inclusion and equity in the college of arts and sciences, and getting resources for pre-professional students like internship fairs, LSAT/GRE/MCAT tutoring, and more.

How do you feel about the student organization allocation process?

I think the student org allocation process works well and is historically fair. It grants organizations the funding they need to make a positive impact on campus and in the community. With the addition of the Director of Equity and Inclusion, I believe this has helped even the playing field for all organizations on campus to receive funding as well.

How do you plan on communicating and interacting with student organizations you’re responsible for overseeing?

I plan on communicating and interacting with student organizations by being very hands-on, attending events, and helping when needed. I believe it is very important to remain engaged throughout the process.

Alexander Smith (College of Arts and Sciences )

Alexander Smith is a freshman and has not had any prior experiences with SGA.

What are the goals you have for your term as an SGA senator?

My ultimate goal is unity and awareness for the student body. I want to promote and showcase women in STEM. There is a great need to promote women in science and to see women as equals. We all have a mom, aunt, sister, or someone who has been a positive influence in our lives.

I would like to organize a march to support survivors of gender-based violence; everyone should have equal treatment regardless of race or gender, every human being should feel safe.

I aim to expand the recycling program. Create sustainability- plant an organic garden with the year we have had health awareness is greatly important. There is a need to work with dining to have more diverse food at campus locations, we have international students. Food, sports, and music is a way to talk and unite us from all countries with our abroad program.

I want to implement a safety app when students feel unsafe in certain locations and situations. Last semester some of our peers were assaulted. We need a way to track these occurrences so that law enforcement is aware, immediately.

Place expiration on student ID’s so it can be used as a voter ID.

I want to incorporate diversity and inclusion in career services for the student body. Women are more likely to make 18-28% less in salary than a male counterpart. With training workshops on diversity and inclusion, we can gain professional experience to know how to negotiate a perfect salary out of college.

Show Loyola strong. This means being involved in assisting those in need within the community. Our NOLA family has a need, and we here at Loyola are a Jesuit community that prides itself on community efforts.

Promote educators appreciation week: Without our professors, we wouldn’t thrive in our futures as professionals.

How do you feel about the student organization allocation process?

As a pre-law student, I know that any well-run business or organization has to have a type of order. To have an allocation process is to in fact have order and traceability. This provides a standard of where we’re currently and where, how, and when we plan to grow.

How do you plan on communicating and interacting with student organizations you’re responsible for overseeing?

Effective communication is key on every level. I will be setting up an open forum to drop ideas for improvements and concerns. I will also be holding meetings to discuss items on the community’s needs and progress. I plan to listen to my peers and be a positive voice for the needs of the student body. There is a need now more than ever for a spirit of harmony!

Alexis Horton (College Of Music & Media)

This semester is sophomore Alexis Horton’s first full semester as a senator. She also participated in First Year Council.

What are the goals you have for your term as an SGA senator?

As a senator, one of my main goals is to build a bridge between Student Government and Greek Life. Before joining the senate, I dove into the Facebook parents’ group, and one issue that was continuously being brought up was the lack of ideological/political acceptance. As a student, I personally don’t feel the tension, but I would like to start a dialogue and hopefully help mend that gap/make an honest effort.

How do you feel about the student organization allocation process?

At the start of each semester, any organization that might require funds to proceed with programming is mandated to attend an SGA meeting. I do not see a problem with the current system.

How do you plan on communicating and interacting with student organizations you’re responsible for overseeing?

Currently, I do not have any student organizations I am overseeing, that I know of, because I started later in the semester. I do that the key to any sort of progress is communication.

Piper Hudson (The College Of Music & Media Candidate)

Sophomore Piper Hudson said she has been a supportive member of Loyola SGA participating in their events and voting in elections since her freshman year of August 2019.

What are the goals you have for your term as an SGA senator?

I plan to spearhead a collective group of students that will have input on hiring and retaining diverse faculty.

Put together an ensemble that is ready to assist Loyola with students who can perform, and provide their musical talent at events.

Introduce a buddy system/database for Music & Media College Students for, but not limited to, Advocacy, Benevolent Funding & Supplies, Car-Pooling, Career Planning, and Housing.

How do you feel about the student organization allocation process?

After carefully reviewing the allocation process for SLM/SGA, there appears to be vague, yet “bureaucratic tape” that drags out the process, and there’s no responsibility on behalf of Loyola, which is exculpatory.

How do you plan on communicating and interacting with student organizations you’re responsible for overseeing?

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, I plan on conducting Zoom meetings as recommended. As CDC guidelines allow us to resume personal meetings, I will reserve hall room space. General communication by email and social media handles are a given.

Nick Arpa (College of Business)

Freshman Nick Arpa is the sole candidate in the running to represent the College of Business. This is his first time pursuing a position in SGA’s senate. He is currently the clerk on the Court of Review.

What are the goals you have for your term as an SGA senator?

My major goals are to get everyone more involved in the COB; I want to try and build a community for business students to get involved, meet one another, and build networks.

How do you feel about the student organization allocation process?

From my time on the Court of Review, I’ve learned about the importance of setting up bylaws and communicating directly with those in power exactly what you want your organization to do.

Different organizations require different funding and care, so it’s important to make sure that you are showing exactly what your organization needs and whether it should fall under a branch of SGA or not. Overall I would just say I appreciate everyone who is a leader in those organizations because the allocation process can be really hard and complicated.

How do you plan on communicating and interacting with student organizations you’re responsible for overseeing?

Since I’ll be representing the business school, I will need to stay in touch with my fellow COB students, to do that, I’ll try and make very clear and simple lines of communication. The best way to do that, I think would be to make an Instagram or a Twitter account where students could contact me directly and stay anonymous if they wanted to.

Blake Makofsky (Senator at Large Candidate)

Blake Makofsky, freshman, is the only candidate running for senator at large. He has no experience in Loyola’s SGA.

What are the goals you have for your term as an SGA senator?

My primary goals include improving the living conditions for the students quarantining on the Covid floor, extending dining hours, and student accessibility.

How do you feel about the student organization allocation process?

I feel the student org allocation process is a strong system.

How do you plan on communicating and interacting with student organizations you’re responsible for overseeing?

I plan on meeting with the leaders of these organizations to discuss their plans and ideas.