The Maroon reviews Best Picture nominees in 10 words or less

There’s no stopping the 93rd Academy Awards, which presents this April 23. We may have watched most if not all the Best Picture nominees from the comfort of our homes. But for those who don’t have time to go through all of them, The Maroon has got you covered. Here are the eight nominees for Best Picture, described in 10 words or less.

The Father

Already scared of growing up? Now you REALLY are.

“The Father” is now available to buy or rent online. Click here to read the full review from The Maroon.

Judas and the Black Messiah

We finally accepted that Jesus is actually Daniel Kaluuya.

“Judas and the Black Messiah” is now available to buy or rent online. Click here to read the full review from The Maroon.



Mank

Somehow more entertaining than the film that invented film.

Click here to stream “Mank” on Netflix.



Minari

Feels like a warm hug from your grandma.

“Minari” is now available to buy or rent online.



Nomadland

A cathartic tale sponsored by the golden hour.

Click here to stream “Nomadland” on Hulu. To read the full review from The Maroon, click here.



Promising Young Woman

#Girlboss

“Promising Young Woman” is now available to buy or rent online. Click here to read the full review from The Maroon.

Sound of Metal

You’ll need good speakers to hear over your tears.

Click here to stream “Sound of Metal” on Prime Video.

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Fan of courtroom dramas? Then eat your heart out!

Click here to stream “The Trial of the Chicago 7” on Netflix. To read the full review from The Maroon, click here.