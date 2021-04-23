The Maroon reviews Best Picture nominees in 10 words or less

%28Clockwise+from+top+left%29+Courtesy+of+Warner+Bros.+Pictures%2C+Searchlight+Pictures%2C+Sony+Pictures+Classics%2C+A24%2C+Netflix%2C+Focus+Features%2C+Amazon+Studios%2C+Netflix

(Clockwise from top left) Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures, Searchlight Pictures, Sony Pictures Classics, A24, Netflix, Focus Features, Amazon Studios, Netflix

Haley Kastner
April 23, 2021

There’s no stopping the 93rd Academy Awards, which presents this April 23. We may have watched most if not all the Best Picture nominees from the comfort of our homes. But for those who don’t have time to go through all of them, The Maroon has got you covered. Here are the eight nominees for Best Picture, described in 10 words or less.

The Father

The Father
Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics

Already scared of growing up? Now you REALLY are.

“The Father” is now available to buy or rent online. Click here to read the full review from The Maroon.

Judas and the Black Messiah

Judas and the Black Messiah
Courtesy of Warner Bros.

We finally accepted that Jesus is actually Daniel Kaluuya.

“Judas and the Black Messiah” is now available to buy or rent online. Click here to read the full review from The Maroon.

Mank

Mank
Courtesy of Netflix

Somehow more entertaining than the film that invented film.

Click here to stream “Mank” on Netflix.

Minari

Minari
Courtesy of A24

Feels like a warm hug from your grandma.

“Minari” is now available to buy or rent online.

Nomadland

Nomadland
Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

A cathartic tale sponsored by the golden hour.

Click here to stream “Nomadland” on Hulu. To read the full review from The Maroon, click here.

Promising Young Woman

Promising Young Woman
Courtesy of Focus Features

 

#Girlboss

“Promising Young Woman” is now available to buy or rent online. Click here to read the full review from The Maroon.

Sound of Metal

Courtesy of Amazon Studios
Courtesy of Amazon Studios

 

You’ll need good speakers to hear over your tears.

Click here to stream “Sound of Metal” on Prime Video.

The Trial of the Chicago 7

The Trial of the Chicago 7
Courtesy of Netflix

 

Fan of courtroom dramas? Then eat your heart out!

Click here to stream “The Trial of the Chicago 7” on Netflix. To read the full review from The Maroon, click here.