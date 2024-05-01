Encampment demolished, 14 arrested

14 people were arrested in front of Tulane during the Pro-Palestine encampment involving Loyola and Tulane students on St. Charles Avenue. The encampment has been demolished, and protestors have been dispersed from the scene.

Tulane, City, and State police as well as SWAT surrounded the area at approximately 3:08 am on Wednesday, May 1.

Of the 14 arrested, 11 remained in the encampment on Tulane’s property, including Loyola SDS president Carson Cruse.

After surrounding and arresting people in the encampment, SWAT lined against protestors on the neutral ground of St. Charles Avenue. SWAT pushed protestors and fired rubber bullets at the ground. Two protestors were arrested in the street, off of Tulane’s property. One Loyola bystander was arrested while walking on the sidewalk next to Audubon park on St Charles Avenue.

14 people have been arrested. 11 were in the encampment, 2 were on the neutral ground protesting, and one was a bystander walking along the Audubon side of St Charles Ave — The Loyola Maroon (@Loyola_Maroon) May 1, 2024

Currently, protestors not arrested are working to support arrested protestors.

This is an ongoing story. Follow The Maroon for updates.