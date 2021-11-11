Construction impacts physically disabled students

Traffic flow is interrupted by construction near campus on Monday, Nov 8, 2021. Construction projects in the area make using the cities infrastructure more difficult. Photo by Khayla Gaston.

New Orleans native Analene McCullough says she has to emotionally prepare herself to face the hardships surrounding the construction near her home before school. Being a person with disabilities, she can not walk for extended periods due to the action placing much pressure on her body.

Loyola University New Orleans Office of Accessibility encourages students to download the mobile application AIRA. The software uses verbal communication to aid individuals with disabilities in enhancing their efficacy in everyday life.

McCullough views this as a helpful tool. “If people use these kinds of things, I feel that we can find a way to travel our city better as a community,” she said.

Accessibility Counselor Dario Bayardo views AIRA as an excellent navigational tool. “With our contract, we had somebody come through with a camera system similar to google maps and mapped everything (the campus) out. The app could help people with limited mobility but also people with low vision,” Bayardo said.

Bayardo said students with disabilities are not facing hardships alone. He urges them to advocate for change by coming together.

“There are other people who are being negatively affected. I would encourage them to contact the city to let their voices be heard so that the city knows that it is a bigger issue. It starts with the planning, “Bayardo said.

Analene McCullough stated that the city officials expect her community to understand the construction, and when individuals complain, no actions are taken.

“There is the idea that you can write to your councilperson, but they often do not respond with anything other than a form letter, or if they do, the message is based around them stating ‘this is what is best for all of us,'” she said.

Sam Lucio is a person who uses a wheelchair and is a recent graduate of Loyola. He recalls the hardships he faced with the New Orleans street and sidewalk infrastructure quality as complex.

“The sidewalks and streets are already really hard to get around on, just with how old and uneven they are. Any time there is some construction, it is always someone looking at it and being like, ” Okay, what is the alternative route?” he said.

Analene McCullough said the New Orleans construction system needed modifications generations ago.

“I Have lived here for 20 years, and my mother has lived here for 30 years. It has been the same way of the roads not getting fixed fast enough or taking too long to be fixed, and ultimately, in the end, the work does not result in good improvements,” she said.

All members of the Loyola community interviewed feel that improvements should be made to the New Orleans’ construction system. The underlying component is individuals with disabilities receiving fair accessibility.

According to the Section 36.401 of the Americans with Disabilities Act regarding new construction, “(3) If providing accessibility in conformance with this section to individuals with certain disabilities would be structurally impracticable, accessibility shall nonetheless be ensured to persons with other types of disabilities in accordance with this section.”

This means that the companies handling the grounds of construction must provide an apparent path of travel to individuals of the diabled community.

The document also states, “In that case, any portion of the facility that can be made accessible shall be made accessible to the extent that it is not structurally impracticable.”

To ensure compliance with this act, construction companies must take accountability according to McCullough.

“It’s just a constant case of them forgetting about how many people are taking these routes and they’re doing it (construction work) all at once to try and solve the problem

But they’re creating more problems,” she said.