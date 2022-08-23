Man accused of raping student in Cabra Hall, police say

Cabra Hall is home to many students who live on campus. Sunday, the site was the location of a rape, according to campus police. The Maroon file photo

A man, who is not affiliated with Loyola, is accused of raping a woman in her dorm room Sunday in Cabra Hall, police said.

The alleged rapist faces a charge of one count of simple rape upon arrest, according to an electronic police report filed by the New Orleans Police Department.

The Loyola University Police Department announced in a school-wide email Monday night that about 5 a.m. Sunday, police went out to a campus residence hall to speak with the woman about the sequence of events.

The electronic police report confirmed that the location of the crime was Cabra Hall on the university’s Broadway campus.

Police talked to the woman about what happened, and she said the man was her friend but that he wasn’t a student at the university, according to the LUPD. No other details were immediately available.

It’s unclear if authorities have made any arrests yet as the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the LUPD at (504) 865-3434 or the NOPD at (504) 821-2222.

The public might also call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111, where tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.

Arianna D’Antonio, Worldview Editor, contributed to the reporting of this article.