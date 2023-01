This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. Loyola will no longer require proof of vaccination to attend university events or use university facilities.

Student Health Services is now offering the Moderna Bivalent booster shot for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The booster is recommended for everyone over the age of five and if it has been at least two months since the last dose.

The booster is available by appointment only, which can be set at the Student Health Services website.